Aviva PLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 286,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

