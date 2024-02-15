Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 350,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,698. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

