DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $65,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.07. The stock had a trading volume of 335,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.