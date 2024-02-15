Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 399,376 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 272.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 84.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 683,232 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 406,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,282. The company has a market capitalization of $897.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

