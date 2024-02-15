Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.56.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

