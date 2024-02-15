Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. Citigroup reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,041,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,320. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 218,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 925,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,142,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

