Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,217 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
SYY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.24. 763,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.
In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
