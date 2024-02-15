Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,217 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.24. 763,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

