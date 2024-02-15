Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 77 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.69. The stock had a trading volume of 799,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $396.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

