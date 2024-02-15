Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 42,307 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of European Wax Center worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in European Wax Center by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

European Wax Center Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,588. The firm has a market cap of $963.46 million, a P/E ratio of 108.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.76. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

European Wax Center Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.