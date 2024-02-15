Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 1,452 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.01. 575,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,663 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

