Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $7.20 Million Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 2.0 %

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.65. 215,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,268. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.