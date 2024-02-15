Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Raised to $254.00 at UBS Group

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $208.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.18. 114,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $122.81 and a one year high of $249.98. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

