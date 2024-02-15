Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 27,066 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Immatics by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.68. Immatics has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a negative net margin of 113.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

