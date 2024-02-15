Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $939.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,289. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $861.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

