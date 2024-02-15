Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 395,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY traded down $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,868,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $324,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,316,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,166,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,088 shares of company stock worth $7,316,474. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

