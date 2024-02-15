AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $55.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

NYSE:APP traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.38. 10,751,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock valued at $50,806,354. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

