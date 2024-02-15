Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,674 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.49% of Perion Network worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $80,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 457,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

