Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $62.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,178,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.