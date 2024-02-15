Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 254,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $531,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 3.6 %

OII stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 189,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,948. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.51.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

