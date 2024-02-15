UBS Group Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $169.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 455,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 58,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $10,821,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

