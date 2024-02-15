Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Angi by 1,183.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

