TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Get TPG alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Stock Down 2.6 %

TPG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. 262,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $14,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.