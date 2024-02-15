Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $63.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,678. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,070,000 after purchasing an additional 452,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

