Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,746. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

