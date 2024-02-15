DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 759.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of DoorDash worth $52,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 131.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in DoorDash by 385.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,490,061 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,304. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

