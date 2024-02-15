Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,986 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $50,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of CW traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $232.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $238.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

