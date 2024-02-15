Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $509.19. 139,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,622. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $513.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.