Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $33.45 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,936 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.22% of Huntington Bancshares worth $33,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.