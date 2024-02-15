Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $455.87. 257,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

