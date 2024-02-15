Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

