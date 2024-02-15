Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,436.68 per share, with a total value of $12,930.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,196 shares in the company, valued at $283,307,549.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,466.35 per share, with a total value of $4,399.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,466.11 per share, with a total value of $4,398.33.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,490.85 per share, with a total value of $4,472.55.

On Friday, February 2nd, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,438.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,314.42.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,461.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,383.99.

On Monday, January 29th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,520.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562.55.

On Friday, January 26th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,488.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,466.07.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Murray Stahl bought 7 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,505.64 per share, with a total value of $10,539.48.

On Monday, January 22nd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,488.99 per share, with a total value of $4,466.97.

On Thursday, January 18th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,484.37 per share, with a total value of $4,453.11.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded up $53.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,490.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,385. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,694.46. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.