Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 5,004 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman bought 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman bought 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00.

BPRN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 3,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,151. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 197,047 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 205.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

