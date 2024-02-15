Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 19,333 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $31,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 2,608,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

