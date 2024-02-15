Melvina Wong-Zaza Buys 3,945 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,669.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KRNY stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 230,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,552. The company has a market cap of $434.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 208.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

