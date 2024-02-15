Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $236.32 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $236.32 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 236,451,167 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

