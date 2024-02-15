Harmony (ONE) Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $237.51 million and $10.45 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,195,260,474 coins and its circulating supply is 13,798,060,474 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

