Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 25.9% Higher This Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $135,543.39 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $16.71 or 0.00031980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

