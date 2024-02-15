Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.00

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.49, with a volume of 107389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

