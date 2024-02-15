Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $256.75

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $256.75 and last traded at $255.78, with a volume of 91116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

