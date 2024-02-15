Rockwell Automation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $13.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,587 shares of company stock worth $2,948,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

