PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,828 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $184,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.54. 329,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.