Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.19. 8,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,868. Watsco has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 536.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

