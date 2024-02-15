Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 12,845 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 54,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,425. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

