Short Interest in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rises By 15.6%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.73.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

