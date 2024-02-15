Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American International Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

American International Group stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

