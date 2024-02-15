PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $138,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

