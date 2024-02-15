DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,742 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.39% of Ulta Beauty worth $76,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.73.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $533.72. The company had a trading volume of 106,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,068. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.31 and a 200 day moving average of $439.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

