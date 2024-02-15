RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.30

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 35231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 161.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

