Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

