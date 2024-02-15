Barclays Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $65.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

